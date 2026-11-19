23:11

Bihar's Bhojpur police registered FIRs against 45 people, including prominent Bhojpuri singers, for allegedly promoting caste supremacy, displaying firearms, threatening people and glorifying violence and extortion through songs and social media posts, officials said on Thursday.



Bhojpur SP Awadhesh Dixit confirmed that the FIRs were registered at the cyber police station based on complaints by officials of its social media monitoring unit.



"During surveillance of social media platforms, police identified certain Bhojpuri songs allegedly containing content that glorified caste dominance, displayed firearms and threatened people. The songs were being circulated through Instagram reels and videos," Dixit told reporters.



Recording studios and other entities involved in producing the songs have also come under the scanner, he said.



"Cases have been registered against production units/studios of such songs also," the SP said.