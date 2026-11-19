18:14

Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen (second from right)/ANI Photo





The roles of the government officials named in the complaint are also being examined, sources said.



"We have received a complaint. A general diary has been lodged. We are investigating the complaint," a senior police officer said.



Basu had served as an education minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, while Sen was the minister of state (independent charge) for tourism.



Recently, a section of the state government's contractual employees levelled several allegations of attempted sexual harassment and corruption against both ministers and a few officers.



The allegations have triggered a political and administrative stir in the state, particularly as Sen is currently in judicial custody in connection with an alleged scam involving the sale of Durga Puja passes in the name of UNESCO.



The Enforcement Directorate and Kolkata Police are separately investigating the alleged Durga Puja pass scam, which allegedly generated crores of rupees.





His wife and daughter have also come under the scanner of investigators in that case.

Former West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu and Indranil Sen have been named in a police complaint alleging attempted rape, sexual harassment, extortion and corruption through abuse of official position, police sources said.A social activist lodged the complaint at Baguiati police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, also naming several senior government officials, they said.The police initiated a preliminary inquiry to verify the allegations and ascertain the circumstances in which the alleged incidents took place.