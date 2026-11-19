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Photograph: Kind courtesy Raph_PH/Wikimedia Commons





-- REDIFF MOVIES

, 81, charmed audiences a few days ago, when she appeared on stage at the London performing arts centre, the Barbican, along with special guestsandWhile announcing the event, Barbican called her a 'legendary cosmic disco icon' and said 'For five decades, Mumbai-born Asha Puthli has been music's best-kept secret... Blending avant-garde jazz, Indian raga and operatic training, Puthli pioneered the ethereal vocals that helped define cosmic disco.'Decades later, Puthli singular sound continues to captivate new audiences through a new chapter of releases and collaborations with artists such as Gorillaz'.Puthli, who worked as a BOAC flight attendant to get to London, moved on to America in 1970, on a Martha Graham School scholarship, and eventually produced a string of solo albums, likeand eight others that showcased numerous music genres.Her third album,(1976), with the popular number, was deemed a classic byfor her 'extraordinary' singing, and what they termed Indian raga meets Aretha Franklin vibes.Around then, American music database AllMusic referred to her craft as 'a masterpiece of snakey, spaced-out soul and pre-mainstream disco'. And her music went on to influence a whole tribe of music-makers.Puthli dabbled with multiple projects in those days. She appeared in a few films, including Merchant Ivory'sShe got acquainted with celebrated pop artistand hung out with his crowd at his avant-garde studio The Factory. Puthli was buddies too with, an actor who appeared in Warhol's underground films.She told, London, in a recent interview, 'I was wild in those days. I was single and people would be sending me crates of champagne in the studio. You can hear me gargling with champagne on'.She added that what was common between her and the Warhol scene drag queens was 'an ideal of old-school glamour' that originated from a diet of vintage Hollywood movies while growing up.'That's where the low voice came from: I was trying to be Marlene Dietrich. It's why Andy Warhol liked me. That and the fact that I was being as naughty as possible'.The same low voice, 50 odd years later, can still bewitch fans, like it did in London last week.