11:31

Aryan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram.com

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has appeared on the first Time100Next India list, which recognises him as one of the emerging leaders defining the future across business, entertainment, sports and science in India.



In their Insta post, TIME magazine wrote, 'India makes more movies than any country. Today, shifting forces are challenging the industry's longstanding formulas, and a new generation of filmmakers is making its mark by breaking convention.'



'The son of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan's 2025 Netflix series The B***ds of Bollywood is an unvarnished send-up of the industry and swept awards this year. In Mumbai, where celebrity lineage brings scrutiny with opportunity, it offers a first look at how Khan plans to make his mark,' TIME wrote.



Aryan appears alongside Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light director) and Theja Rio (Angh director).



--REDIFF MOVIES

