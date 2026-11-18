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Delhi authorities fined over 25,000 vehicles without valid PUC certificates, turned back 30,742 non-BS VI vehicles at the city's borders, and challaned 2,817 vehicles, fining them Rs 5.42 crore, in the first half of this month.



In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, officers shared data on enforcement action taken amid the rise in winter pollution.



From January to November 16, 41,659 old polluting vehicles were seized, and 64,800 were scrapped.



Automatic number plate recognition cameras identified 7,055 old vehicles complying with BS-III standards or below over the last 12 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.



Gupta was informed that 25,610 vehicles were challaned between November 1 and 17 for not having valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates.



In all, authorities inspected 1,81,548 non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards, excluding CNG and electric vehicles and turned back 30,742, challaned 2,817, and seized 189 vehicles.



The offending vehicles were collectively fined Rs 5.42 crore.



The police said checking every vehicle could lead to traffic congestion, while monitoring vehicles entering through smaller routes at night is difficult.