12:46

Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





Further investigation is underway.



-- REDIFF NEWS

In Tola Thamhan in Bihar's Jamui district, Daya Devi was allegedly kidnapped and killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft.The woman's daughter-in-law had lodged a written complaint on November 17, Tuesday, alleging that the accused considered Devi responsible for the death of a nine-year-old boy who suffered from an illness.The accused allegedly abused the Devi and her family, called her a witch and abducted her to a forest.The police caught the main accused Tinku Sharma and recovered Devi's body. They also recovered a blood-stained shirt and a wooden stick belonging to the accused man.The other accused in the case are Jamui district residents.