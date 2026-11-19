Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
In Tola Thamhan in Bihar's Jamui district, Daya Devi was allegedly kidnapped and killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft.
The woman's daughter-in-law had lodged a written complaint on November 17, Tuesday, alleging that the accused considered Devi responsible for the death of a nine-year-old boy who suffered from an illness.
The accused allegedly abused the Devi and her family, called her a witch and abducted her to a forest.
The police caught the main accused Tinku Sharma and recovered Devi's body. They also recovered a blood-stained shirt and a wooden stick belonging to the accused man.
The other accused in the case are Jamui district residents.
Further investigation is underway.
-- REDIFF NEWS