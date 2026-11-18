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IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping gives US President Donald Trump a hug on his arrival at Shenzhen airport, November 18, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Xi Jinping's powerful chief of staff Cai Qi, China's top diplomat Wang Yi, Guangdong's provincial communist party chief Huang Kunming, China's Executive Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng and Hong Lei, China's assistant minister of foreign affairs, were at the tarmac at Shenzen airport to greet Donald Trump with their boss on Thursday afternoon.



Before Xi turned up at Shenzen airport, he had met up with his buddy Vladimir Putin and told the Russian president that China and Russia must 'firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers'.



Putin, Trump and Xi will meet in Shenzen on Thursday -- in an encounter reminiscent of the Churchill-Stalin-Stalin meeting at Yalta in February 1945 -- to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and also an end to the war in Ukraine.



The man who started the catastrophic and futile war in Ukraine told Xi that Russia and China are working to shape a 'fairer multipolar world order' amid a 'challenging geopolitical situation'.



-- REDIFF NEWS