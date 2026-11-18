



'I welcome you back to China and look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape, and to advancing a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.'



The hug was something else. The last time Xi hugged a leader was when he embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin 12 years ago at dinner at Zhongnanhai, where the Chinese communist party's top leadership stays.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Xi rarely greets visitors to his country at the airport. Even rarer is a hug!This is Trump and Xi's third meeting this year -- the American president visited Beijing in May; the Chinese leader called on Trump at the White House in September.Trump and First Ladyhad greeted Xi and his wifeat Air Force Base Andrews when they arrived in September.Trump hailed Xi as a great leader and said he had enjoyed every meeting with the Chinese president and believed this visit would advance bilateral relations and achieve a successful outcome, according to Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency.'China is a country that values etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocity,' Xi told Trump, Xinhua reported.