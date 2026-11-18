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#WATCH | Mumbai: Prince William, the Prince of Wales, arrived at the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai, where he was welcomed by filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pic.x.com/aMdyujgDnf — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026





Johar is best known for films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



During his interaction with the Prince of Wales, Johar spoke about the international market for Indian films, particularly in the Middle East.



Prince William and Princess Catherine are on a three-day visit to India.

Britain's Prince William got a glimpse of Bollywood's song, dance and warm hospitality on Wednesday, when he visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai to experience the flavour of the Indian film industry.The heir to the British throne spent nearly 45 minutes at the production house's office in Andheri, where Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and CEO Apoorva Mehta welcomed him.A troupe of dancers in traditional attire performed to popular tracks such as 'Say Shava Shava' and 'Bole Chudiyan' from Johar's 2001 film, while its title track played in the background. Several scenes and songs from the family drama were shot in London and across the UK.Guests were served a spread of delicacies, and a wall adorned with trophies formed the backdrop.