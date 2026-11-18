21:13

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday accused the previous TMC administration of depriving tribal communities of their constitutional rights, and asserted that his government would restore all safeguards, cancel fake ST certificates and ensure that no eligible beneficiary was denied opportunities.



Addressing a programme to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, here in Alipurduar district, Adhikari said his government had initiated measures on several fronts, beginning with securing forest land rights, and would take direct responsibility for the welfare and development of tribal communities.



"Not a single fake ST certificate will be issued in future. I am working to cancel all the fake ST certificates issued so far," he said, warning of strict action against those involved in the racket.



Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee administration had diluted the reservation safeguards provided to Scheduled Tribes by B R Ambedkar, Adhikari said his government had made reservation in government jobs for the community mandatory, and he would personally monitor its implementation.