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NASA engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California switched off Voyager 1's Low-energy Charged Particles experiment on April 17, 2026, as part of efforts to conserve the spacecraft's dwindling power supply. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nearly five decades after leaving Earth, NASA's Voyager 1 is about to achieve another extraordinary milestone.



On November 18, 2026, the spacecraft is expected to reach a distance of 16.094 billion miles (25.902 billion kilometres) from Earth.



At that distance, a radio signal travelling at the speed of light would take 24 hours to reach the spacecraft. The distance covered by light in one day is known as a light-day.





Launched on September 5, 1977, Voyager 1 holds the distinction of being the most distant human-made object from Earth.



In August 2012, it became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, the region beyond the influence of the Sun's solar wind.



Despite its age and enormous distance from home, Voyager 1 continues to travel through space and transmit valuable scientific measurements to Earth.





How does Voyager 1 keep running?



At such an enormous distance from the Sun, solar panels would be ineffective. Voyager 1 therefore relies on three radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) for electricity.



These nuclear-powered units convert heat produced by the natural radioactive decay of plutonium into electrical energy.



However, the generators are gradually losing their ability to produce electricity.



NASA engineers have been carefully managing the remaining power by switching off instruments and other systems that are no longer essential.



The spacecraft's cameras were shut down many years ago. Several scientific instruments have also been switched off over time to extend the mission.



According to NASA's latest instrument update, Voyager 1 continues to operate its magnetometer and plasma wave instrument.



These instruments allow scientists to study magnetic fields and plasma waves in the region of space through which the spacecraft is travelling.





How much longer will Voyager 1 remain operational?



Crossing the one-light-day mark will be an important achievement, but it will not bring Voyager 1's journey to an end.



The spacecraft will continue moving away from Earth even after its power supply becomes too weak to operate its scientific instruments and communication equipment.



NASA expects the Voyager spacecraft to continue providing useful scientific information for another two to three decades.



Eventually, however, their declining nuclear power supply will no longer be sufficient to keep essential systems running.



When that happens, communication with Earth will end. Voyager 1 will nevertheless continue its journey through the Milky Way, silently travelling through space without sending any further signals.





Its journey has some remarkable destinations ahead, at least in astronomical terms.



In approximately 40,000 years, Voyager 1 is expected to pass within 1.7 light-years of a star called Gliese 445.





A message from Earth for the distant future



Voyager 1 carries something more than scientific equipment. Attached to the spacecraft is the Golden Record, a gold-plated disc containing sounds, photographs and greetings from Earth.



The record was created as a message to any intelligent life that might encounter the spacecraft in the distant future.



It includes examples of human communication, music, natural sounds and images intended to introduce our planet and its inhabitants.



Whether anyone will ever discover it remains unknown. But as Voyager 1 continues its journey into interstellar space, the Golden Record ensures that a small collection of sounds and images representing life on Earth is travelling with it.