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Uttar Pradesh will conduct civil defence air raid and blackout mock drills simultaneously across all its 75 districts on November 22 to assess preparedness for emergencies such as war and aerial attacks, an official statement said on Tuesday.



The exercise will begin at 6 pm and involve demonstrations of air raid warnings, blackout procedures, rescue and relief operations, it said.



A review meeting was held through video conferencing on Tuesday under the co-chairpersonship of principal secretary, civil defence, Samyukta Samaddar and director Ashok Kumar Singh, with district magistrates, controllers and deputy controllers from across the state.



The preparations were reviewed in detail, and officials of all departments concerned were directed to ensure necessary arrangements through coordination, the statement said.



Samaddar said the exercise was aimed at ensuring public safety during emergencies and strengthening the prompt response capabilities of the administrative machinery and volunteers, according to the statement.



The drill was being organised in accordance with the Union Home Ministry's guidelines and would involve the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire services and health department, among other agencies, Singh said.