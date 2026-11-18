19:24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elevation of 50 crore people from below the poverty line and elimination of Naxals were the two key subjects that were discussed threadbare at a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.



As many as 11 secretaries of Union ministries and departments, including home and finance, also gave presentations on the concerned subjects, sources aware of the matter told PTI.



The meeting also hailed the Modi government's poverty elevation programmes and cited the World Bank report that said that 50 crore people have been moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, causing the extreme poverty rate to plummet by 90 per cent -- from more than one in four Indians to roughly one in thirty-eight.



There were detailed discussions on the elevation of 50 crore people from below the poverty line and how the menace of Naxals was eliminated from the country, sources said.



A number of issues like governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes were also discussed at the meeting, they said.



The council of ministers' last meeting, which was termed as 'Chintan Shivir', was held in September during which the minister discussed how to ensure 100 per cent penetration of all government schemes to the actual beneficiaries and connect with citizens effectively on the steps taken for their welfare.



However, no name was given to Wednesday's council of ministers meeting.



In the September meeting, the council of ministers were divided into eight groups, and the prime ministers interacted with each of them, besides addressing them together.