08:30

Security forces on Wednesday offered Lateef Bhat, the most wanted commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir, an opportunity to surrender as he was trapped in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district, officials said.



The encounter began early Wednesday morning, shortly before the call for morning prayers was announced from mosques across the valley.



The encounter comes two days after Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area in the south Kashmir district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site.



Both Bhat and Dar are believed to have carried out the November 11 attack on a CRPF post, which resulted in injuries to three paramilitary personnel.



Officials said that following specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a focused cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir, which is a distance away from the previous encounter site.



As Bhat was trapped within the cordon, security forces offered him a chance to surrender. Videos of their appeals to him went viral on social media.



However, Bhat refused to surrender.



Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police took to X to inform that the encounter had begun in Kulgam. "#Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam," the post read.



On Monday, security forces killed Dar, but there had been no exchange of gunfire since then. Security forces continued extensive search operations in the vast area around the earlier encounter site to track and neutralise Bhat.



Contact with Bhat was re-established during searches early Wednesday morning, leading to a renewed firefight.



According to officials, Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for nearly six months, and the duo conducted reconnaissance before executing the attack on the CRPF post last week.



Dar, a former breadmaker reported missing by his family, was killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday, just a week after allegedly joining The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). PTI SSB MPL



MPL