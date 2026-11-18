13:16

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Three members of a rice mill-owning families have been arrested after they diverted thousands of tonnes of rice meant for public distribution system.





They allegedly siphoned 2,500 tonnes of rice meant for welfare distribution worth Rs 22 crore, and sold it in the open market.





Owner of the Manapparai-based rice mill, 57-year-old Shanmugam, his wife D Vanitha who is the co-owner and their 26-year-old son S Rangarajan were booked under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.





Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation regional manager K Kumaravel has been suspended after the administrative crackdown and a formal inquiry has been initiated against him.





Investigators are inquiring about whether this fraud is linked to a broader network of other regional rice mills.





The family allegedly sold the PDS rice for personal gain months before it was to be distributed.





-- REDIFF NEWS