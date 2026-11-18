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She was immediately rescued and handed over to her parents.



Raj Mohan was taken into custody on the spot. The police recovered gold jewellery that had been looted when they conducted the search of the vehicle.



-- REDIFF NEWS

46-year-old on-call driver Raj Mohan stole an idling car with a 12-year-old girl sleeping in the backseat near Guduvanchery in Chennai. The police said that he was arrested for stealing the unguarded car.The victim's parents had left their vehicle outside a local cloud kitchen to get some food and kept the air conditioning and engine running to keep the child comfortable. He took advantage of the situation and got into the driver's seat, stealing the car.A special police team intensively searched for the car, and neighbouring police stations were also alerted about the situation.When the car approached the Kuvananchery checkpost, the police signalled it to stop. The driver stopped the car and the 12-year-old girl was found inside, crying.