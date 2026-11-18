19:03





They threatened him with arrest and kept him under constant surveillance through telephone calls, the officer said.



"Under pressure, the victim was repeatedly made to visit his bank and transfer large sums of money into different bank accounts specified by the fraudsters. The accused extracted around Rs 2.02 crore from him by exploiting his fear of legal consequences," the officer further added.



An FIR was registered after receiving a complaint on January 15, and further investigation was taken up.

Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating a 66-year-old retired ministry of defence official of around Rs 2.02 crore in a digital arrest fraud, police said on Wednesday.The accused were arrested in Lucknow by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police."With their arrest, teams have recovered four mobile phones, eight debit cards and a cheque book from their possession," a senior police officer said.The victim, a retired section officer, was contacted by fraudsters claiming that a bank account had been opened in Jammu and Kashmir using his Aadhaar credentials and that a suspicious transaction of Rs 70 lakh had been detected, the officer said.The accused allegedly impersonated law enforcement authorities and fabricated a criminal investigation to intimidate the victim.