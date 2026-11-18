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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Imphal on Wednesday for a three-day visit to Manipur during which he will take stock of the organisation's activities and welfare work in the state.He will also take stock of activities being carried out under the centenary celebrations, an RSS functionary said.During his visit, the RSS chief will meet local RSS workers to further expand welfare activities. He will particularly look at how to help communities affected due to ethnic violence in the state.At least 306 people were killed while 49 are still missing due to the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said in September.