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Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters and Kind courtesy Dumelow/Wikimedia Commons





There couldn't be more contrasts between Prince William's visit and the visits by the other Princes of Wales.



Before him have come Albert Edward, who later became King Edward VII; Edward, who later became King Edward VIII; Prince Albert Victor George, who later became King George V; and Prince Charles who became Charles III.



When India was part of the British Empire, the heirs apparent did much more detailed trips, being away from Blighty for long periods, because their presence in India was critical.



Edward VII, called Bertie, did an extensive tour of India as the Prince of Wales, crisscrossing the subcontinent for eight months with a retinue of 50. His trip was reported on by The Times and he was tailed by his secretary William Russell, who doubled up a reporter, and by an illustrator too.



It was basically party time and everywhere he was entertained, going on hunts, taking part in sporting events, having balls thrown in his honour and receiving a tonne of gifts.





Russell later wrote that in those months, Bertie got to know 'more Chiefs than all the Viceroys and Governors together and (had) seen more of the country... than any living man'.



Edward VIII, who later abdicated, when he was still Prince of Wales came to India in 1921 and spent four months here.



On the day he docked at Bombay, Mahatma Gandhi had organised a protest, even as the prince was progressing royally though the streets, announcing his wish to 'appreciate at first hand all that India is, and has done, and can do. I want you to know me, and I want to know you'.





Riots broke out shortly after and went on for three days.



Known to be a believer in white supremacy, he looked down on people of colour.



Between November 1905 and March 1906 George V, then Prince of Wales, toured British India, with Princess Mary in tow, to improve imperial relations and ties. The racial discrimination he noticed upset him and he backed more Indian participation in the governance of British India.



Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales has made many short trips since 1975. It was he who began distancing himself from pomp and banquets that came with earlier princely visits and engineered more casual interactions with the Indian public -- striking up a friendship with Mumbai's dabbawallahs, stopping in at temples, meeting local artisans and riding the Delhi Metro.



Following in the footsteps of his royal dad/pa-in-law, Prince William and Princess Catherine's 2026 trip has been about getting up close with Mumbaikars and constructing a trip that leaves a green footprint.





-- REDIFF NEWS

is the fifth Prince of Wales to visit India.