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Stalin and Rahul in happier times. Pic: AICC/ANI Photo

Not too long ago they were brothers-in-arms.



There was a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would call the DMK's MK Stalin his 'elder brother', and the latter referred to the younger Gandhi as 'brother-in-ideals'.



All it took to change that fraternal equation was the Tamil Nadu assembly election results, in which the DMK was defeated, and the Congress quickly switched allegiance to actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam.



Today, the chasm between Stalin and Rahul has widened to an extent that the former did not take Rahul's phone call to invite him to Sonia Gandhi's book launch on Monday, reports The Hindu.



Sonia's book launch in New Delhi was attended by many leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.



'Sources aware of the development told The Hindu on Monday that Mr Stalin avoided the call as he did not wish to engage in a conversation with Mr Rahul Gandhi,' reports the newspaper.



The newspaper writes that Rahul Gandhi's office made a phone call to Stalin to invite him to the book launch, but it was conveyed to them that Stalin was preoccupied with other engagements.



'He, nevertheless, sent a message congratulating Ms Sonia Gandhi on the release of her book,' reports The Hindu.



That things between the two leaders was not fine was evident during the run-up to the Tamil Nadu assembly election, when Rahul Gandhi did not respond to the five phone calls Stalin made to him over seat negotiations.



The graffiti on the wall was clear when the two leaders did not campaign together.



-- REDIFF NEWS