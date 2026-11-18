10:37

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police sources said on Wednesday.



According to police sources, Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation. He was repeatedly asked to surrender, but he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.



Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh, in a post on X, said, "Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather."



Earlier, Security forces exercised maximum restraint to prevent damage to a mosque where a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was trapped during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media, Chowdhary said the encounter was launched following credible intelligence gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces.



"An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces, successfully cordoning off the area where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped."



Chowdhary said the situation escalated when the terrorist opened fire on security forces at around 2:45 pm, triggering a gunfight.



"Around a quarter to three, the terrorist opened fire on security forces, initiating a gunfight."



He said security forces had maintained maximum restraint throughout the operation to protect the mosque.



"Throughout this operation, security forces have maintained maximum restraint to protect the mosque situated within the cordon, strictly following standard operating procedures while handling the situation over time with patience and careful planning."