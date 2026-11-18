18:16

A man has been arrested for allegedly tearing a page of the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.



The alleged incident took place on Sunday at the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Old Sahibpura.



The matter came to light only two days later when members of the gurdwara committee recognised the accused when he returned to the gurdwara and alerted the police, deputy commissioner of police (West) Hareshwar V Swami said in a statement.



According to the police, the 71-year-old gurdwara president, Manmohan Singh, told them that an unidentified Sikh man allegedly tore a page of the holy scripture around 4 pm on November 15.



"The man returned to the gurdwara around 1 pm on November 17, when committee members recognised him and informed the police. He identified himself as Satnam Singh, though his residential address could not be ascertained," the DCP said.



Satnam Singh was arrested and booked at Tilak Nagar Police Station under sections 192, 298 and 299 - provocation, defiling a religious place - of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).