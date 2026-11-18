13:15

After eliminating top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat, Army personnel hailed the successful conclusion.





Visuals from the area showed Army personnel returning after the operation and hailing its successful conclusion.





The terrorist had taken shelter inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of South Kashmir and refused to heed repeated appeals by senior officers of the Army and police to surrender, they said.

"Bhat has been killed, and his body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site," an official said.

CRPF Director General G P Singh lauded the security forces for the operation.





"Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," Singh posted on X.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed Terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam.Further details are awaited".

According to officials, Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, were involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that left three paramilitary personnel injured.

While Dar was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area of the district on Monday, Bhat had managed to give security forces the slip.



