18:23





The local unit settled at 93.44 (provisional), higher by 7 paise from its previous close.



On Tuesday, the rupee gained 43 paise to close at its seven-month high of 93.51 against the US dollar.

The rupee pared some of its initial gains and settled for the day higher by 7 paise at 93.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a decline in domestic equity markets and a strong greenback played spoilsport notwithstanding support from lower crude oil prices.Forex traders said the rupee reversed its morning gains on risk aversion in global markets on fresh geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, and a strong dollar.However, a sharp fall in crude oil prices supported the Indian currency.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.47 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it hit a high of 93.25 and a low of 93.57.