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Ranbir Kapoor, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @trainingwithnam/Instagram

--REDIFF MOVIES

is back in action.Withbehind him, Ranbir put on his boxing gloves and returned to the gym.The actor's South Korean fitness trainerposted an update of Ranbir on Instagram, writing, 'Back to The Grind.'Ranbir had undergone extensive physical preparation for, where he played Lord Ram. His training included strength exercises, mobility work and Tai Chi.Is all the hard gym work prep for, which will see the actor in action mode as Lord Ram takes on Ravan.