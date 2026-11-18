Ranbir Kapoor
is back in action.
With Ramayana: Part 1
behind him, Ranbir put on his boxing gloves and returned to the gym.
The actor's South Korean fitness trainer Nam
posted an update of Ranbir on Instagram, writing, 'Back to The Grind.'
Ranbir had undergone extensive physical preparation for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1
, where he played Lord Ram. His training included strength exercises, mobility work and Tai Chi.
Is all the hard gym work prep for Ramayana Part 2
, which will see the actor in action mode as Lord Ram takes on Ravan.
--REDIFF MOVIES