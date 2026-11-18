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Rajinikanth holidaying with family in Greece, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @soundaryaarajinikant/Instagram

After attending nephew Anirudh Ravichander's wedding with Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-Owner Kavya Maran on November 11, Rajinikanth continued his holiday in Greece.



Daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth posted pictures of the family holiday, and wrote, 'What amazing memories we've made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.'



In the pictures, Rajinikanth is seen with wife Latha, older daughter Aishwarya, grandsons Linga Raja, Yatra Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer and Soundarya's husband, Vishagan Vanangamudi,



RajiniSir will likely be back in Chennai for Kavya and Anirudh's reception on Saturday, November 21.



--REDIFF MOVIES