14:02

45-year-old ragpicker Syed H was found on a road with burn injuries on November 18, Wednesday within the limits of Girinagar police station in Bengaluru.





As per the police officials, he was seen by the locals at 6 am with his hands and legs tied. An unidentified person is suspected to have poured petrol on him and set him on fire.





After the police was alerted, he was taken to Victoria hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be critical. He has no known family members or relatives and has been roaming around the roads.





As per a police official, he does not have a phone or identity card and has been seen roaming the streets of in the Padrayanpura area for many years.





-- REDIFF NEWS