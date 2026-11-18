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People often buy lotteries to try their luck at winning a big sum of money, and only a few are lucky enough to win.





Tipper truck driver from Punjab's Mohali Baljinder Singh had been buying lottery tickets during festivals for the last 15 years, and finally ended up winning the jackpot.





He won the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper's first prize of Rs 12 crore on the night of November 16, Monday.





Hailing from Dera Bassi area of Mohali, Singh said he was extremely fortunate to have won this prize.





Being a father of two and a marginal farmer, he said he kept buying lottery tickets while his family remained unaware of his secret tradition.





He bought the ticket for about Rs 500 from a lottery shop at Zirakpur in Mohali. He visited the lottery office on Tuesday to claim his prize money and complete the formalities.





Singh wants to spend a good amount of money for the education of his two children.





The lotteries department held the draw of Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper 2026 on November 16.





-- REDIFF NEWS