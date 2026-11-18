17:05

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

A key accused in the Punjab railway line blast case was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 18, Wednesday. So far, eight accused have been arrested in this case.



Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal has links to the banned terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).



He was detained by the US authorities and deported after coordination with the NIA and was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi. in a case related to the blast that took place on April 27 on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).



As per a statement by the NIA, the KZF planned and executed the blast to disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab.



After the Rajpur-Shambu railway track blast, Thikriwal posted a video online supporting the accused in the crime, Jagroop Singh who died in the blast.



The NIA had opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused during the investigation. Multiple criminal cases are also registered against him in different districts of Punjab.



-- REDIFF NEWS