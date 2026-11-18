22:32

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Despite efforts by the police to prevent disruptions to the port work, protesters remained firm on their stance to halt the project, officials said.



On Wednesday morning, local residents, including many women, blocked trucks carrying material to the port site as they attempted to pass through Tigrepada. Around midday, the police began rounding up the protesters who refused to disperse. By evening, nearly 50 of them had been detained.



Dahanu Tehsildar Sunil Koli said that the protesters stopped the trucks carrying construction material. He said only five trucks could make way to the construction site, about 150 km from Mumbai.





"The situation is peaceful now," he said.

Nearly 50 persons were detained on Wednesday after they blocked trucks transporting soil and stones for the Vadhvan port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.The protesters have claimed that the port is being forcibly pushed through despite posing a direct threat to the traditional livelihoods of local residents.Anti-port demonstrations have been ongoing in the Varor area since November 15.