21:36

The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad, June 13, 2025./Video Grab/ANI Photo

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the investigation into the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people is in its final stages.



"We are at the fag end of the investigation," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.



"There is no reason why we should delay deliberately," the top law officer said.



He urged the bench to adjourn the hearing by two to three weeks, saying the investigators had to follow international protocols.



The bench agreed to his request.



Appearing in the matter, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the final investigation report had not been made public yet and sought an early hearing.



On July 28 this year, the bench was told that the draft final report of the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, will be filed before it in the first week of October in a sealed cover.



The court was hearing petitions, including those filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of the deceased pilot, and the NGO 'Safety Matters Foundation', seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash.