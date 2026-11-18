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The series returns with its ensemble cast featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak.



The show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar.



Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the fifth season of its popular showwill premiere on December 3.Returning to the iconic village of Phulera with the much-loved Sachivji, the new season builds on the franchise's enduring cultural connect, bringing audiences back to its quirky characters, village dynamics, and signature blend of understated humor, heartfelt moments, and local politics, a release stated.5 is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).