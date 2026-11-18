11:36

Image Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

48-year-old Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison of the United States of America. A US federal court gave out the sentence as Merchant attempted to orchestrate assassination of US President Donald Trump and other government officials.



According to a press release issued by the US Department of Justice, he did this on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



He was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026. Merchant was sentenced US District Judge Eric R Komitee in federal court in Brooklyn for committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire.



Merchant was described as operative of the Iranian government's global terrorist force IRGC.



As per the release, Merchant joined IRGC willingly and trained to become an intelligence asset. In 2024, he travelled to the US to pay hitmen to kill the government officials in the US on behalf of the Iranian force.



While Merchant's main target was Trump, he also stated that there were other targets including former US President Joe Biden and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who were American presidential candidates.



IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani's death in a US drone strike in 2020 was the motivation for Iran to send Merchant to the US.



The IRGC recruited Merchant around 2022 when he was travelling to Iran on pilgrimages. He was introduced to his IRGC handler Yousef Merhardad via a relative.



He was trained for a year-and-a-half from 2023 in Tehran and instructed to hire criminals or members of the Marfia plot an assassination attempt the assassination of US government officials.



After arriving in the US in April 2024, Merchant contacted an acquaintance for assistance in his assassination plot. However, the acquaintance reported him to the FBI.



During the trial, a video showed Merchant revealing part of his plant to the informant to murder a politician at a rally. He contacted people he thought were hitmen but turned out to be FBI undercover agents.



He paid them USD 5,000 as an advance payment with help from his relatives overseas.



Merchant was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on July 12, 2026, as he was about to leave for the airport to depart the United States.



-- REDIFF NEWS