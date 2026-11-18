22:55

A 21-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire in Pathargadia area of Odisha's Bhubaneswar following a reported breakup with her boyfriend, police said.



She suffered 90 percent burns and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.



The incident took place around 10.30 PM on Tuesday.



The woman, identified as Kalpana Samal, was first taken to Capital Hospital and subsequently referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for specialised treatment, a police officer said.



She was employed with a nursing institute in Bhubaneswar for the past one-and-a-half years.



Preliminary investigation indicated that she took the step following a breakup with her boyfriend, the officer said.



The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against her boyfriend based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, Ajit Samal.



Further investigation is underway.