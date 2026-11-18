23:42

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said around 50,000 people have so far been evacuated to safety ahead of the likely landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in the eastern state.



Majhi, who presided over a high-level review meeting on the preparedness of the state government, said the highest number of people will be evacuated from Ganjam district and the process is underway.



"Our target is zero casualties and the evacuation drive has been launched in a massive manner, both in the plains and hilly terrain," he said.



People were being shifted to safer locations from several villages of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, the CM said.



The state government has set up 3,000 cyclone shelters, of which 448 were already operational, Majhi said.



Odisha has allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts to carry out relief and rescue operations.



Majhi said the IMD has issued a warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts for Thursday and Friday - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda.