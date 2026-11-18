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-- REDIFF NEWS

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Ranchi SP Saurav Goswami over the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, a source said on Wednesday. The Commission has also written to the Jharkhand DGP to ensure that Goswami appears before it.Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook, where she accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government and land brokers of harassing her. Her parents, including Jharkhand movement activist Aanadu Bhagat, alleged a conspiracy and demanded a CBI inquiry.Chief Minister Hemant Soren later ordered a CBI probe.On Monday, the CBI took over the case and registered an FIR against two accused, Ajay Tirky and Jyotsana Kerketta.The NCW had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter on November 7, ordering a time-bound probe and an action-taken report within seven days.NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also visited Ranchi recently regarding the case.