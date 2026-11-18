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NEET leak accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare being taken to a court in New Delhi, May 17, 2026/ANI Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 persons accused in the NEET paper leak case, saying there was a prima facie case against them for various offences, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and exam-related wrongdoings.



In the 206-page order, special judge Ajay Gupta said, "Prima facie, there is sufficient material available against all the accused persons for framing of charges."



The three main accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, were public servants as they were engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and they "procured the confidential questions illegally in conspiracy with the co-accused persons", the court said.



"There is overwhelming material available to show that the NTA is a public authority. It discharges the important public duty of holding prestigious exams across India and worldwide. Thus, by virtue of its functions, the NTA comes within the definition of a public authority," the court said.



It said that biology expert Mandhare, chemistry expert Kulkarni and physics expert Kulkarni were holding the question papers in a "fiduciary capacity" with the NTA and for all the NEET aspirants. Besides, they were also bound by their contractual obligations and by law to maintain absolute secrecy regarding exam-related materials.