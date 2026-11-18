14:09

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the security forces for neutralising Lashkar-e-Taiba's last known active local terrorist in the Kashmir valley in an operation marked by a "very high level of synergy".



The security forces shot dead Lateef Bhat, who was wanted for the November 11 attack on a CRPF post, in an encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir earlier on Wednesday.



The terrorist had taken shelter inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area and refused to heed repeated appeals by senior officers of the Army and police to surrender, officials said.



"With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today," Shah said in a post on X.



"One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy," Shah said.



"The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies," he added.



According to the officials, Bhat and his associate Umar Nisar Dar were involved in the November 11 attack that left three CRPF personnel injured.



While Dar was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area of Kulgam on Monday, Bhat had managed to give the security forces the slip.