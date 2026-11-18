23:53

Two men died and five others fell seriously ill on Wednesday in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh after they drank a 'herbal' concoction for curing alcohol addiction, a police official said, adding that three individuals have been detained for questioning.



A case was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to a poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the incident that occurred in Pathakheda village of Chicholi development block.



The police official said that the suspected liquid used in the incident has also been seized and necessary steps have been taken to identify its nature and ingredients.



As a precautionary measure, health teams have been alerted in some nearby villages, and a door-to-door survey has also been started.



"Some people in Pathakheda village of Chicholi development block claim to cure alcoholism using herbs, and a few individuals had reached there.



"On Wednesday, they were asked to consume a red liquid in glasses, after which some of them became ill," Betul's additional superintendent of police Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse told reporters.



He said two people died after consuming the liquid, while five others became seriously ill and are undergoing treatment at Betul District Hospital.