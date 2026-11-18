15:44

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Wikipedia

On November 17, Monday, the government school in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh saw girl students cleaning the toilet.





A video of this circulated on social media, following which the principal of the school Leela Bai Singh was suspended by the district magistrate.





The video showed a girl cleaning the women's toilet floor with a wiper, while another student poured water. Other students stood nearby and watched.





The person filming the video asked the principal about the incident but Singh denied that the girls were being forced to do such thing. She later tried to clarify that the girls were pouring water into the toilet.





The dictrict collector ordered further investigation which confirmed that Leela Bai Singh had made girl students clean the toilets.

The principal was suspended after her actions were found to have violated the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965, and the action was taken under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1966.





-- REDIFF NEWS