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Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Wednesday.@narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Prince William and Princess Catherine here and exchanged views on further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including cooperation in defence and health, among other sectors.



During his interaction with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the growing momentum in India-UK bilateral relations, guided by India-UK Vision 2035 and strengthened by the entry of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July, a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO) said.



Modi also commended the work of the 'Earthshot Prize' in encouraging innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.



He appreciated its recognition of Indian innovators and their contributions to addressing global environmental challenges, including at the Earthshot Prize Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday.



"It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales," Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.



"Appreciate the Earthshot Prize's efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges.