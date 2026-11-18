20:17

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The defence ministry on Wednesday signed a contract worth nearly Rs 1,976 crore with Israel Aerospace Industries for upgrade and obsolescence management of Barak point defence missile system for the Indian Navy, officials said on Wednesday.



The upgrade of the system would ensure enhanced features and "potent range anti-air defence capability" of the Indian naval platforms.



As part of the contract, a "comprehensive upgrade" of hardware and software of the system would be undertaken, they said.



The Rs 1,976.40-crore contract between them, under "Other Capital Procurement Procedure", was inked on November 18 in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.



The ministry said it has signed the contract with Israel Aerospace Industries for the upgrade and obsolescence management of Barak point defence missile system onboard Indian Navy ships.