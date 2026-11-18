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IMAGE: The 5'8" beauty outside her home in a quiet, green neighbourhood of Dublin. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com
Sixty years ago on November 17, a leggy, tall Indian girl went home with the Miss World crown in London in 1966. She was the first Indian and the first Asian to do so. She was from Five Gardens, Matunga, central Mumbai and was a tendert 23. Her name was Reita Faria. Studying medicine, she was a student of the city's Grant Medical College. She entered a beauty pageant on a lark, never realising it would take her across the world and transform her life.
Even after being crowned, she continued studying and earned her degree. Rediff, with difficulty, tracked her down 58 years later in Dublin, Ireland where she lives. Ever youthful, so charming, looking not a day older than 65, it is easy to realise why she won the title.Here is her story: When I met India's first Miss World
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