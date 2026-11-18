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IMAGE: The 5'8" beauty outside her home in a quiet, green neighbourhood of Dublin. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com

Sixty years ago on November 17, a leggy, tall Indian girl went home with the Miss World crown in London in 1966.

She was the first Indian and the first Asian to do so.

She was from Five Gardens, Matunga, central Mumbai and was a tendert 23. Her name was Reita Faria.

Studying medicine, she was a student of the city's Grant Medical College. She entered a beauty pageant on a lark, never realising it would take her across the world and transform her life.



