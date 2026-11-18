23:44

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought the Centre's political clearance to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan on November 24, the 557th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev, sources said on Wednesday.



Mann plans to take an official delegation, including some of his ministers, along for the visit, they said.



If the Kartarpur corridor cannot be reopened in the coming days, the Centre could allow the chief minister to travel to the shrine through the Attari-Wagah border, the sources said.



The Centre's approval is required for a chief minister's foreign visit.



Earlier on Monday, Mann had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purab or birth anniversary.



"I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Mann had said.



He had said the 'Nanak Naam Leva Sangat' prayed every day for unhindered 'darshan' of the Sikh shrines separated from them, and the Punjab Legislative Assembly had also passed a resolution seeking the reopening of the corridor.