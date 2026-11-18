16:06

Image: ANI Photo

In the Buldhana district of Maharashtra lies the picturesque Lonar crater, which was created by the impact of a meteor millenia ago. The site has now been included in the list of 'Third 100 IUGS Geological Heritage Sites'.





The Lonar lake crater is one of the youngest at 12,000 years old and best-preserved bowl-shaped hypervelocity impact structures on Earth.





As per a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) recognises Geological Heritage Sites for their outstanding scientific value as exceptional examples of geological features.





The selection of the 'Third 100' builds on the success and global impact of the 'First 100' that was announced in 2022 in Spain, followed by 'Second 100' announced in Busan, Republic of Korea in 2024.





The diameter of the Lonar crater is 1.88 km, situated uniquely within the extensive Deccan Traps, a succession of tholeiitic continental flood basalts formed around 65 million years ago.





The Geological Survey of India (GSI) submitted the proposal to IUGS for consideration.





Third 100 Geological Heritage Sites are distributed across 47 countries and include 11 sites in Africa, 22 in the Americas, 22 in the Asia-Pacific region, 6 in the Middle East, 34 in Europe, 2 in Antarctica, and 3 in the High Seas.





This list of geographical wonders include the Fjords of Norway, the San Andreas Fault in the US, Chocolate Hills in the Philippines and Mount Fuji in Japan.





Many in the 'Third 100' list are well protected in national parks, geoparks, and natural reserves.





Rediff, here. To know more about Lonar crater, don't miss Rajesh Karkera's travel feature on the geological wonder on





-- REDIFF NEWS