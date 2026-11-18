08:58

The Maharashtra government has declared four more talukas drought-hit following deficient rains, taking the total to 308 out of the state's 358 talukas.



The decision was taken on Tuesday by the state cabinet's drought relief sub-committee, which met at the Mantralaya under Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The newly added talukas are Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, Dindori in Nashik, and Wada and Vikramgad in Palghar.



Bawankule directed guardian secretaries to visit all districts to assess the situation before the legislature's winter session next month.



He also asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of the other talukas, including Hatkanangale, Gadhinglaj, Kagal and Karveer (all in Kolhapur), where demands for drought declaration have been raised, and submit reports at the next meeting.



"Guardian secretaries will assess the situation against all prescribed drought parameters and submit their reports to the chief secretary," Bawankule said.



He also said the government would issue an order within the next one or two days outlining 10 measures to address water scarcity.



The finance department has allocated Rs 83.18 crore for 212 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 13 talukas. Their completion is expected to reduce the need for water tankers in the villages concerned.



The government has also made Rs 400 crore available for retrofitting works, while pending dues of Rs 349 crore for water scarcity-related works will be released through supplementary demands by the end of December, officials informed at the meeting.



Bawankule directed officials to increase the number of agencies undertaking recharge shaft works, establish quality standards and empower district collectors to facilitate their implementation.



Pointing out that Dharashiv, an aspirational district, had only 5.34 per cent water stock remaining, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called for a special meeting to prepare a water management plan for the next eight to 10 months.



The meeting also discussed restructuring the Rs 5,000-crore plan of the Soil and Water Conservation Department.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that the existing plan be scrapped and a fresh one prepared in view of the drought situation.