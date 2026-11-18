09:59

The Maharashtra government has brought into force a comprehensive set of safety rules governing lifts, escalators and moving walkways across the state, making monthly maintenance, annual safety audits and mandatory accident reporting compulsory.



The Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Rules, 2026, came into effect on November 1, along with the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2017, and its 2026 amendment.



Under Rule 10(13), children below 12 years of age cannot use lifts, escalators or moving walkways unless accompanied by an adult.



The rules mandate that all lifts, escalators and moving walkways be inspected and serviced at least once a month by licensed or approved contractors. Maintenance records must also be maintained.



Annual safety audits and tests have been made compulsory, with reports to be submitted to the electrical inspection authorities.



New installations must be equipped with prescribed safety mechanisms and CCTV systems.



Existing installations without essential safety features, including Automatic Rescue Devices (ARD), Overload Protection Devices (OLPD) and CCTV systems, have been given one year from publication of the rules in the Gazette to comply with the requirements.



The deadline is October 28, 2027.



The rules also make it mandatory to report any accident involving a lift, escalator or moving walkway to the local police and the Electrical Inspector within 24 hours.



Escalators and moving walkways that have remained non-operational for six months or more cannot be restarted without mandatory on-site safety tests by an approved contractor.



The framework also provides for accountability of building management committees, housing society owners and licensed contractors, while empowering authorities to seal or shut down unsafe or non-compliant installations.