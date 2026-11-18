21:33

The Keralam government on Wednesday increased the group accident insurance coverage for fishermen and allied workers from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh as the first phase of a proposed enhancement to Rs 20 lakh.



An order issued by the fisheries department said the increase was being implemented as part of the announcement made in the revised Budget for 2026-27.



The scheme is implemented by the fisheries department through the Fishermen's Welfare Fund Board, official sources said in Thiruvananthapuram.



The director of fisheries had submitted a proposal to increase the insurance coverage to Rs 20 lakh and allocate the required funds under the relevant budget head.



After examining the proposal, the government decided to raise the coverage to Rs 15 lakh in the first phase, sources added.