18:00

A Congress functionary who was arrested a day ago in an extortion case has been expelled from the party's primary membership, party sources said on Wednesday.



Suhail Shajahan, secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC), was expelled from the party's primary membership on Tuesday night itself after his arrest, the sources said.



Shahjahan was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a doctor by threatening to post defamatory videos about his hospital on social media, inviting severe criticism from the Left.



In a Facebook post, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pinarayi Vijayan said it is a clear picture of the thinking that one can do anything on getting power and all "dirty deeds" will get political protection.



"The ugly face of the Congress's decayed political culture is exposed," he said.



The Congress leader was caught red-handed while accepting the amount, police said. He was booked for the offences of extortion and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).