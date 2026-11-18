22:26

A deputy superintendent of police died of a suspected cardiac arrest in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.



Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manoj Aryan, posted with the District Armed Reserve (DAR), suffered a sudden medical emergency and breathed his last at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Doda, they said.



The police fraternity, his colleagues and senior officials expressed grief over his untimely death.



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the officer's demise .



"Saddened by the untimely demise of young JKPS officer Aryan, who was serving at DAR Doda. He was a dedicated and sincere officer who served with commitment and devotion. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Sinha said in a post on X.



Hailing from Begana village in Kishtwar district, the 2012-batch officer had recently been posted to Doda and was scheduled to assume his new assignment on Wednesday, officials said.